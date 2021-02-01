Longview Acquisition (NYSE:LGVW) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) rose 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 1,841,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,275,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,455,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition in the third quarter worth $977,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition in the third quarter worth $724,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition in the third quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Longview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

