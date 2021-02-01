Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.41

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.41 and last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 19.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97.

Get Loomis AB (publ) alerts:

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $531.03 million during the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 5.21%.

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, and international valuables logistics. It serves banks, retailers, and other operators. The company operates through a network of approximately 400 branches in 20 countries.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Loomis AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loomis AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.