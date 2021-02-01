Loop Capital Upgrades Regis (NYSE:RGS) to Buy

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RGS. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

RGS stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. Regis has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $338.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.63). Regis had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regis will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Regis by 38,250.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Regis by 50.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regis by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Regis by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

