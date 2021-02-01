LoopUp Group plc (LOOP.L) (LON:LOOP) Stock Price Up 2.7%

LoopUp Group plc (LOOP.L) (LON:LOOP)’s stock price was up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 77 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 77 ($1.01). Approximately 259,282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 397,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.98).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 167.64. The company has a market capitalization of £42.69 million and a P/E ratio of 7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.00.

About LoopUp Group plc (LOOP.L) (LON:LOOP)

LoopUp Group plc provides software-as-a-service solutions for remote business meetings in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, North America, and internationally. It offers LoopUp, a remote meetings solution that makes it easier to collaborate in real time. The company also provides telephony and conferencing services.

