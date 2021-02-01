Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) shot up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.45 and last traded at $40.14. 1,290,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,226,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPX. DA Davidson increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 39.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 57,584 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 161.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 307,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 189,468 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $3,677,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 37.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 49,548 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.