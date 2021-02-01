Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 438.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after buying an additional 40,118 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.12. The stock had a trading volume of 135,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

