LTO Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.32 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, LTO Network has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $59.25 million and $5.32 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LTO Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00068219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.28 or 0.00861103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049567 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.92 or 0.04496289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019898 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,316,513 coins and its circulating supply is 272,929,932 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.