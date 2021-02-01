LUKSO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.22 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for $2.25 or 0.00006656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LUKSO has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a market cap of $8.56 million and $1.22 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUKSO Token Profile

LYXE is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

