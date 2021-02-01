Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

LAZR traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $33.32. 4,216,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,151,279. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.11. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

