LunchMoney Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $974.00 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LunchMoney token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a market cap of $484,694.91 and approximately $974.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00151091 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00067485 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00266514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038681 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,917,419 tokens. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

LunchMoney can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.