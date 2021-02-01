Lunyr (LUN) One Day Volume Hits $17,174.00

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $270,779.26 and $17,174.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00068277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.06 or 0.00859278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00049462 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00039495 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.65 or 0.04498153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00019935 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

