Lunyr Market Cap Achieves $268,211.01 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $268,211.01 and $19,083.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lunyr has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.62 or 0.00855082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00051704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00034399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.54 or 0.04356644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00019627 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr is a token. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.