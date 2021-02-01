Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Luther Burbank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.14.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LBC. TheStreet raised Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Luther Burbank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $513.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

In related news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Luther Burbank by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Luther Burbank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Luther Burbank during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.