Lympo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $149,500.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $149,500.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lympo has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00067283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.49 or 0.00884519 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00051651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00037485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.54 or 0.04402034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019991 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

