MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Raised to $61.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $45.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTSI. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $56.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $64.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $2,369,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,393 shares of company stock worth $9,227,837. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

