Macroview Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 3.5% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 713.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 81,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 71,175 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.49. 525,744 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day moving average is $93.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

