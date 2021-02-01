Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,243,000 after buying an additional 254,107 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,840,000 after buying an additional 232,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,069,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,454,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,598,000 after buying an additional 131,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,234,000 after buying an additional 465,674 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,358,656 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.97. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

