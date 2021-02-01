Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) traded up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.45 and last traded at $93.82. 329,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 248,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $31,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

