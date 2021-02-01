Maecenas (ART) One Day Volume Tops $43.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 195.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $94,477.83 and $43.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

