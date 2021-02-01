MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.68.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $19.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -93.61 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

