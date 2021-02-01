MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.21

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$31.21 and last traded at C$27.55, with a volume of 976422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.97.

MAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.46.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of -136.39. The company has a quick ratio of 231.37, a current ratio of 232.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.45.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.3975144 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MAG Silver news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 4,944 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.24, for a total value of C$119,842.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,085 shares in the company, valued at C$4,825,820.40. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 15,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total value of C$359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,454,651.15. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,803 shares of company stock worth $2,173,423.

About MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

