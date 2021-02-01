Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,015 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,186 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,405.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 777,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,476,000 after purchasing an additional 755,573 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $98.62. 114,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,895. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.