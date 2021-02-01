Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $746,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,979. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72.

