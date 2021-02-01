MalwareChain Trading Down 29.6% Over Last 7 Days (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One MalwareChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MalwareChain has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. MalwareChain has a market capitalization of $134,435.07 and $590.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00021261 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000948 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MalwareChain Coin Profile

MalwareChain is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 5,721,049 coins and its circulating supply is 5,624,717 coins. MalwareChain’s official message board is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07 . MalwareChain’s official website is malwarechain.com

Buying and Selling MalwareChain

MalwareChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

