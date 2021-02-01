Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MNGPF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Man Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Get Man Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:MNGPF remained flat at $$2.02 on Monday. Man Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.