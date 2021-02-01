Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000.

Shares of MANH opened at $113.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.14 and its 200-day moving average is $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.10 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $120.28.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

