ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Holdings Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MANT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ManTech International by 1,091.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 29.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $89.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.77. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

