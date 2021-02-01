Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$28.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MFC. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.41.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) stock traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$23.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,888. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.99. The company has a current ratio of 162.41, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56. The company has a market cap of C$45.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.58.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.38 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1233338 EPS for the current year.

In other Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total value of C$294,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

