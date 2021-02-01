MAP Protocol (MAP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $129,945.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $8.36 million and approximately $129,945.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00149903 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00068103 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00266197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00067151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00038575 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

