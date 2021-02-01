MAP Protocol Trading Down 17% Over Last 7 Days (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and $117,681.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

