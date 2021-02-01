Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MLFNF. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $35.50 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maple Leaf Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

OTCMKTS:MLFNF traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.54. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,784. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.