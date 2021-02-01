Marathon Oil Co. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $7.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 37.0% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 109.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 351,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

