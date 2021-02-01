Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.22.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

MRNS opened at $12.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $380.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $160,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 359.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

