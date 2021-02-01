MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.26 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.52. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $576.00 to $588.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.82.

MKTX opened at $540.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $548.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.82. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in MarketAxess by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,882,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total transaction of $2,270,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,783,697.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,200 shares of company stock valued at $29,266,161 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

