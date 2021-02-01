MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $606.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $599.00 to $606.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $540.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $548.45 and a 200-day moving average of $520.82. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,521,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total transaction of $2,270,478.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,783,697.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,200 shares of company stock valued at $29,266,161. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,515,000 after buying an additional 118,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,072,000 after buying an additional 48,152 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after buying an additional 1,163,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,902,000 after buying an additional 166,617 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 98.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,384,000 after buying an additional 112,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.