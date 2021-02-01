MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $599.00 to $606.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. MarketAxess traded as high as $575.38 and last traded at $568.73. Approximately 368,506 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 324,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $540.76.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total transaction of $2,270,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,783,697.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,521,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,200 shares of company stock valued at $29,266,161 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $548.45 and a 200-day moving average of $520.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.