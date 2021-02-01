MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $599.00 to $606.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. MarketAxess traded as high as $575.38 and last traded at $568.73. Approximately 368,506 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 324,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $540.76.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.
In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total transaction of $2,270,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,783,697.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,521,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,200 shares of company stock valued at $29,266,161 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $548.45 and a 200-day moving average of $520.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87 and a beta of 0.41.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.
MarketAxess Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTX)
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
