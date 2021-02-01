Marlin Market Cap Reaches $21.79 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Marlin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $21.79 million and $2.62 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00146942 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00067868 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00264164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038132 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,099,800 tokens. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

Buying and Selling Marlin

Marlin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

