Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $116.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.46 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $150.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.78.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 in the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

