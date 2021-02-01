Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Trading 5.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) shot up 5.2% on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $199.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide traded as high as $129.69 and last traded at $129.15. 466,028 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 378,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.76.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

In other news, insider Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $127,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,331.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $166,483.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,136 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,978.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.51. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 2.54.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

