Marscoin (MARS) Trading Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days

Marscoin (CURRENCY:MARS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. Marscoin has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $1,339.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Marscoin has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Marscoin alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000245 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024335 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Marscoin Profile

MARS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Marscoin’s total supply is 28,279,074 coins. The Reddit community for Marscoin is https://reddit.com/r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsCoin (MARS) is out there with its charitable foundation plan to initiate colonisation of Mars. The premine was a donation towards the foundation. The block reward is set to half every year on a block time of two minutes and a total hard coin cap of 33 million “

Marscoin Coin Trading

Marscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.