Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Insurance Co.

Nippon Life Insurance Co. cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,622,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,480,625 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 6.4% of Nippon Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nippon Life Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.52% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $306,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,508,000 after purchasing an additional 78,609 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,211,000 after buying an additional 902,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,571,000 after buying an additional 733,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,414,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,992,000 after buying an additional 46,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,988,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,035,000 after buying an additional 315,286 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC opened at $109.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.21. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.