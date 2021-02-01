Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Styblo now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $109.91 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.21. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 268,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

