Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.71. 10,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,637. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.13. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,427 shares of company stock valued at $18,051,409. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

