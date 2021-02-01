Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 19,846 Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.72. 5,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,542. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.52. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $67.05.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.