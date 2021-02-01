Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 201,410 Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 201,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 41.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Investec cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

WIT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,095. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

