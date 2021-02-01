Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.40. 2,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,442. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.03. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

