Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. Southern Copper makes up approximately 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 26.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 553.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 55,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $3,034,810.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,158,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,709,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,022,976 shares of company stock worth $59,928,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCCO traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.25. 1,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.55. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

SCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

