Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.12 on Monday, hitting $167.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,105. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $175.47. The stock has a market cap of $154.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

