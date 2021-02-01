Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 24,527 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APAM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,084. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

