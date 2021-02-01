Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,535 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.76.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,379. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.63.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

